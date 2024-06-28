Home

Jimin of BTS unveils song from 2nd solo album ahead of official release

By Hong Yoo

Published : June 28, 2024 - 13:46

Jimin of BTS (Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS unveiled a new song “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)” on Friday.

This song is one of the tracks in his second solo album, “Muse,” to be released on July 19.

Jimin decided to collaborate with rapper Loco for this track as he thought his detailed rapping style would go well with the song, according to Big Hit Music.

The title of the song was the name that Jimin had come up with for fun, for the team of producers consisting of Pdogg, Ghstloop and Evan, whom he had worked with for his first solo album “Face.”

“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)” is a hip-hop track with a big band sound.

Producer Tommy Brown, Mr. Franks, Pdogg and Ghstloop took part in composing this song along with Jimin.

Jimin’s upcoming solo album “Muse,” to be released on July 19, will have seven songs: “Who,” “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” “Closer Than This” and “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.”

