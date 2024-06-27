Shifts in energy, technology, philosophy discussed at Global Business Forum

Australian Ambassador Jeff Robinson speaks at the Global Business Forum on Wednesday in Seoul. (The Korea Herald)

How diverse resources – energy, the humanities and artificial intelligence – enrich our lives and how people and the world could evolve and develop in a positive way were topics discussed at the Global Business Forum held in Seoul on Wednesday. The forum was organized by the Herald Media Group.

Jeff Robinson, ambassador of Australia to the Republic of Korea, who arrived in Seoul in January, stressed that Australia’s clean energy resources are a perfect match for Korea’s clean industries of the future.

“Korea’s Indo-Pacific Strategy recognizes the threat climate change poses to the stability and security of the region, and President Yoon (Suk Yeol) has committed Korea to lead a regional cooperation. Australia, too, is committed to taking ambitious climate action. Our emissions targets are legislated and we have a clear plan for achieving net zero,” Robinson said.

He encouraged business cooperation between the two countries in the energy transition.

“As Australia invests record amounts in the energy transition, Korean businesses have a unique opportunity to enter the Australian market," he said. “I am very pleased to see so many SMEs attending tonight. You are an important part of the future.”

Robinson said Australia will invest 4 billion dollars into the Hydrogen Head Start Program. The first round of the program will help support early projects and increase Australia's electrolyzer capacity by 2030 through two to three flagship projects. Kepco is already a shortlisted candidate for the program.

The ambassador spoke of his ties with South Korea. He first came to Korea more than 40 years ago when he was a university student and has subsequently served at the Australian Embassy in Seoul three times after joining the Australian Foreign Ministry.

“Our deep and complementary economic relationship is very strong. Korea is Australia’s fourth-largest two-way trading partner, while Australia is Korea’s sixth-largest partner in two-way goods trade,” he said.