Shifts in energy, technology, philosophy discussed at Global Business Forum

Shifts in energy, technology, philosophy discussed at Global Business ForumBy Park Yuna
Published : June 27, 2024 - 17:19
How diverse resources – energy, the humanities and artificial intelligence – enrich our lives and how people and the world could evolve and develop in a positive way were topics discussed at the Global Business Forum held in Seoul on Wednesday. The forum was organized by the Herald Media Group.
Jeff Robinson, ambassador of Australia to the Republic of Korea, who arrived in Seoul in January, stressed that Australia’s clean energy resources are a perfect match for Korea’s clean industries of the future.
“Korea’s Indo-Pacific Strategy recognizes the threat climate change poses to the stability and security of the region, and President Yoon (Suk Yeol) has committed Korea to lead a regional cooperation. Australia, too, is committed to taking ambitious climate action. Our emissions targets are legislated and we have a clear plan for achieving net zero,” Robinson said.
He encouraged business cooperation between the two countries in the energy transition.
“As Australia invests record amounts in the energy transition, Korean businesses have a unique opportunity to enter the Australian market," he said. “I am very pleased to see so many SMEs attending tonight. You are an important part of the future.”
Robinson said Australia will invest 4 billion dollars into the Hydrogen Head Start Program. The first round of the program will help support early projects and increase Australia's electrolyzer capacity by 2030 through two to three flagship projects. Kepco is already a shortlisted candidate for the program.
The ambassador spoke of his ties with South Korea. He first came to Korea more than 40 years ago when he was a university student and has subsequently served at the Australian Embassy in Seoul three times after joining the Australian Foreign Ministry.
“Our deep and complementary economic relationship is very strong. Korea is Australia’s fourth-largest two-way trading partner, while Australia is Korea’s sixth-largest partner in two-way goods trade,” he said.
Meanwhile, Park Jae-hee, president of Seokcheon Institute, talked about the philosophy of “Doctrine of the Mean,” or “Zhongyong,” a Confucian classic that posits that one's life flourishes when we adhere to moderation and remain humble.
Park likened the philosophy to a “sensor” equipped in oneself, functioning as an alert to tell oneself how to act appropriately.
“There is a discipline called ‘sindok,’ which is to act honestly when you are by yourself without being conscious of others. The discipline questions if one can really be honest to oneself,” he said.
Choi Jae-boong, professor of IT-based mechanical system design at Sungkyunkwan University, and the best-selling author of books such as “Phono Sapiens” and “Artificial Intelligence Sapiens,” called for a changing of attitudes towards a coming paradigm shift – stressing that the world is changing from a digital civilization to an artificial intelligence civilization.
After civilization evolved with smartphones, Choi said the term “Phono Sapiens” was coined for humans as smartphones have become a “must-carry” device. Choi criticized how people tend to neglect the advent of artificial intelligence, viewing it as a threat to their livelihood.
“Most Koreans benefit from artificial intelligence without noticing, but many people seem to be quite reluctant to accept the change, saying ‘not until my retirement,’” Choi said. “Education needs reform as well in preparation (for the new era). Students have already started to rely on Chat GPT for choosing careers rather than visiting professors for advice,” he said.
The 12th and the last session of the fifth edition of GBF -- a weekly forum organized by Herald Media Group -- on Wednesday brought together some 70 business leaders and experts from various fields.
