Band Surl drops Thai version song through dubbing technology

The Korean band Surl released a Thai version of their song through a collaboration with a dubbing company.

According to their agency MPMG Music, Surl released the Thai version of "Dry Flower" at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"Dry Flower" is the title track from Surl's 2nd mini album "I Know," released in 2019. The music video has been played 5.6 million times on the global music streaming platform Spotify, consistently receiving positive responses from listeners both domestically and internationally. It is known as one of Surl's signature songs.

The Thai version, produced in collaboration with the dubbing company "Iyuno," was created using STS technology to achieve a natural language conversion. Vocalist Seol Ho-seung's voice had been perfectly recreated in the Thai version. According to MPMG Music, more songs may be translated and released in various languages in the future.

The agency stated, "We achieved natural language conversion with high-level technology. Starting with the Thai version, we hope to approach various cultures and languages. We hope Surl's musical innovation and technological challenges positively influence other Korean bands aiming for globalization."

Debuting in 2018, Surl is a four-member band consisting of vocalist Seol He-seung, drummer Oh Myung-seok, guitarist Kim Do-yeon, and bassist Lee Han-bin. They sold out their first solo concert in Korea, "Yes, You Are," in just one minute in 2019 and have toured various cities in the US, Europe, and Asia. Surl rose to even greater prominence in the Korean band scene by finishing as runners-up on Mnet's 2022 competition program "Great Seoul Invasion."