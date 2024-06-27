B.D.U debuts after winning Mnet competition 'Build Up’

B.D.U, the winning team of Mnet’s vocals-centric TV competition “Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survival," made an impressive debut with the mini album “Wishpool.”

The four bandmates -- Bitsaeon, Seunghun, Jay Chang and Minseo -- showcased their powerful and emotional voices throughout the program, earning the opportunity to take to the stage as a project group for two years.

“Our group name B.D.U is an abbreviation of ‘Boys Define Universe,’ implying the four members’ unique voices and charm will create our universe,” explained Bitsaeon, the group leader.

The five tracks of “Wishpool” include Korean and English versions of lead track “My One” alongside “Everlasting Miracle,” “Forget All” and “aH-Ooh!”

“Title track ‘My One’ is a hopeful song that will encourage everyone going through tough times. Three characters in the music video stand for our fans, and we tried to show our sincere wish that we would like to support them whenever they need us,” said Seunghun.

Pdogg, the exclusive producer for Big Hit Music and the creator of several hit BTS songs, including “DNA” and “Idol,” composed the lead single.

“Pdogg gave detailed direction. He even gave advice about our pronunciation to maximize the cool vibe of the song,” said Seunghun.

As the winning team to debut through a competition focused on vocals, Bitsaeon emphasized that singing ability and live performance are crucial to the group's identity. "As B.D.U, we have made a promise among the members to always use handheld microphones and to perform live properly in every stage and event we participate in."

For three of them -- excluding the youngest, Minseo -- this is not their first debut. Leader Bitsaeon debuted as a member of Mont, while Seunghun and Jay Chang did so with CIX and One Pact, respectively.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to debut again and show a different aspect of myself. I will try to show my charms that I haven't been able to showcase before, and demonstrate my progress," said Bitsaeon, adding that his Mont bandmates had encouraged his pursuits with B.D.U.

"When I decided to join 'Build Up,' One Pact members gave me a lot of support. After our team won, they congratulated me, saying they knew I would win," said Jay Chang. Seunghun also mentioned that his CIX bandmates had contacted him frequently during the filming of "Build Up." "They have been with me for so long that their presence alone is reassuring, They are like brothers to me," he said.

The quartet is set to embark on a world tour titled "Tour for Wishpool: Flash & Light" in August, spanning 24 cities across the US, South America and Europe. Additional tour dates in Asia are to be announced later.

"All the members are studying English to communicate better with fans. By performing on various stages, I believe the synergy and harmony between the members will improve," said Bitsaeon.

Although the project group has a set timeline and expiration, they individually expressed their desire to stay together for as long as possible.

"We can't predict the future, but we do get along so well. Our skills match, and we share a similar taste in music and direction, so we would like to continue for a long time," said Seunghun, with the others agreeing beside him.

"We want to become a group with a distinct identity. We will establish our team identity so that even if someone hears our song on the street, they will recognize that it's us," said Minseo.

“Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survival" aired from Jan. 26 to March 29.