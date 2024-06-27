[BIMOS 2024] Kia showcases EV mass appeal

From left: Kia EV6, EV9 and EV3 at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

BUSAN -- Kia on Thursday outlined its vision for realizing an all-electric vehicle ecosystem with the lineup of various EVs and purpose-built vehicles, or PBVs, at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show.

The second largest automaker by sales under Hyundai Motor Group displayed its EV portfolio spearheaded by the latest subcompact crossover electric sports utility vehicle the EV3 at the biannual auto exhibition that will be open for the public from Friday to July 7 at Bexco in Busan.

The automaker prepared a neon art zone in collaboration with artist Yoon Yeo-jun at the event to offer a glimpse of how the EV3 can craft creative lifestyles for special moments in daily life. Kia also emphasized its variety of EV choices with the EV6 and EV9 at the site.

“Every movement by Kia is to offer a unique customer experience and sustainability,” said Jeong Won-jeong, executive vice president of Kia’s Korea business division.

“Along with the exclusive EVs, we will do our best on top of the efforts to develop the Kia Tasman and PBVs in consideration with the customers’ various lifestyles and businesses to pioneer a new future of mobility.”