[BIMOS 2024] Kia showcases EV mass appeal

[BIMOS 2024] Kia showcases EV mass appealBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : June 27, 2024 - 14:56
BUSAN -- Kia on Thursday outlined its vision for realizing an all-electric vehicle ecosystem with the lineup of various EVs and purpose-built vehicles, or PBVs, at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show.
The second largest automaker by sales under Hyundai Motor Group displayed its EV portfolio spearheaded by the latest subcompact crossover electric sports utility vehicle the EV3 at the biannual auto exhibition that will be open for the public from Friday to July 7 at Bexco in Busan.
The automaker prepared a neon art zone in collaboration with artist Yoon Yeo-jun at the event to offer a glimpse of how the EV3 can craft creative lifestyles for special moments in daily life. Kia also emphasized its variety of EV choices with the EV6 and EV9 at the site.
“Every movement by Kia is to offer a unique customer experience and sustainability,” said Jeong Won-jeong, executive vice president of Kia’s Korea business division.
“Along with the exclusive EVs, we will do our best on top of the efforts to develop the Kia Tasman and PBVs in consideration with the customers’ various lifestyles and businesses to pioneer a new future of mobility.”
Kia unveiled the brand’s first pickup truck -- the Tasman -- in its specialized camouflaged edition for the first time in Korea. The automaker plans to launch the Tasman in domestic and international markets next year to fill the needs of those who enjoy a life of leisure centered on outdoor activities.
Kia also displayed its future portfolio of PBVs headlined by the PV1, PV5 and PV7 which were initially introduced to the public at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas in January.
The PV5, which is expected to be released next year, showed how the futuristic vehicle could serve as a method of mobility that can fulfill various purposes such as taxi-hailing and last-mile delivery service.
Kai demonstrated how the PV1 can minimize its turning radius to fit the needs of short-distance logistics and hinted at how the PV7 will be optimized for long-distance logistics with its bigger loading space and longer driving distance target.
Under the exhibition theme of “customer-centric and people-focused, Kia always providing customers better ways to move forward,” the automaker said it established the exhibition booth to provide visitors as many hands-on experiences as possible.
hwkan@heraldcorp.com
Articles by Kan Hyeong-woo
