[BIMOS 2024] Hyundai Motor premieres Casper Electric

Chung Yoo-seok, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Company’s Korea Business Division, introduces the Casper Electric at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show held at Bexco, Thursday. (Yonhap)

BUSAN -- Hyundai Motor debuted the Casper Electric, the Korean automaker’s newest small all-electric sports utility vehicle, at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show held at Bexco on Thursday.

Hyundai Motor underscored that the Casper Electric is expected to lay out new standards to lead the popularization of EVs, with its unique marketability and affordable price.

Equipped with a 49-kilowatt-hour nickel, cobalt and manganese -- or NCM -- battery, the EV boasts 315 kilometers of driving range per full charge. According to Hyundai Motor, the Casper Electric’s battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes by using a 120 kW-class charger.

Hyundai Motor said it will offer opportunities for visitors to ride the Casper Electric with an instructor taking them for a test ride on the indoor track at the BIMO, which will run through July 7.

The automaker plans to begin taking pre-orders for the new EV in July for domestic customers. Although the official pricing has not been disclosed, the Casper Electric is expected to go on sale at prices between 20 million won ($14,400) and 30 million won. A Hyundai Motor official said the Casper Electric is expected to hit the global market, including Europe and Japan, next year.