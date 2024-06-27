Figure skater accused of sexual harassment denies allegations, says she was dating the victim

Most Popular
Figure skater accused of sexual harassment denies allegations, says she was dating the victimBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : June 27, 2024 - 14:49
South Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in on Thursday spoke out on the recent allegations about her harassing a younger male skater during last month's training camp, saying the supposed victim and she had been in a romantic relationship at the time.
The Korea Skating Union last week suspended Lee for three years for allegedly sexually harassing a male underage skater and drinking alcohol during last month's training camp of the national team conducted in Italy.
Another unidentified female skater had been suspended for a year for the drinking and suspected illegal filming of content that "could make the victim feel sexually uncomfortable."
In an interview with a local media outlet, Lee admitted to drinking and issued a public apology. But she denied the sexual harassment accusations and claimed that she and the victim were in a romantic relationship.
Lee, who turned 19 in April, claimed that they had started dating when they were both in high school, but broke up when her parents opposed the relationship. She said they rekindled the relationship when they met in the camp, but had decided to keep things secret for the time being.
Lee added that she is sad and distraught for not being able to compete in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.
Lee is among the leading figure skaters in South Korea, having won the gold in the women's singles discipline at the 2023 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, the United States.
