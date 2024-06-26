Jay Park creates a buzz with post on adult site

Singer Jay Park revealed that he has joined OnlyFans, a content subscription service popular among adult content creators, shocking many of his fans.

“Follow your boy on OnlyFans. ‘McNasty’ out June 30,” wrote Park in his Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing his OnlyFans account.

His post created a buzz on social media, leaving his followers wondering whether it was part of a marketing strategy to promote his upcoming digital single, “McNasty.”

“It was part of promoting the upcoming digital single but we do not want to spoil the fun. We want people to keep speculating about what the single has to do with Jay Park joining OnlyFans. We will unveil more details on ‘McNasty’ in the coming days,” an official from More Vision told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

More Vision is the entertainment agency that Park established in March 2022.

Park made the unconventional move of promoting his upcoming digital single on OnlyFans by uploading a teaser photo for “McNasty.” The photo shows Park in bed with red lingerie on his bare chest.

Comments on his Instagram post vary from some calling it a “new attempt” to others criticizing that he will be “canceled.”

The digital single “McNasty” follows the release of the single album “Jay Park Season 2” on May 28.