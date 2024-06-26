Home

Peruvian K-pop girl group BlingOne to debut with ‘Kiss & Call’

By Hong Yoo

Published : June 26, 2024 - 15:39

    • Link copied

BlingOne (World K-pop Center) BlingOne (World K-pop Center)

BlingOne, the first-ever Peruvian K-pop girl group, debuts Thursday at noon with its digital single, “Kiss & Call.”

The group consists of three finalists of the Peruvian leg of the global K-pop audition, “Click the Star,” hosted by the World K-pop Center, a K-pop education and concert organization institute established in 2020.

“Click the Star” began in the second half of last year with the aim to create 32 K-pop girl groups from 32 different countries.

Around 5,000 people auditioned in Peru.

“BlingOne’s debut is proof that the K-pop training system can be established anywhere in the world to create a unique K-pop idol group that conveys the culture and color of different countries. We hope to prove through ‘Click the Star’ that K-pop is no longer Korea’s but a global music genre enjoyed by people all around the world,” said the World K-pop Center in a press statement.

Three members of BlingOne -- Kenny, Abigail and Rubi -- received K-pop training in Seoul after they were selected as the finalists.

A documentary series that shows the members' transformation into K-pop artists will be released on Korean platforms and Peruvian TV.

BlingOne’s debut performance of “Kiss & Call” will air on ENA’s “K-pop Up Chart Show” at 6:30 p.m., July 12.

