Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Deadly fire ravages battery plant

    Deadly fire ravages battery plant
  2. 2

    [Online Predators] The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens

    [Online Predators] The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens
  3. 3

    Can K-pop thrive beyond its Korean identity?

    Can K-pop thrive beyond its Korean identity?
  4. 4

    Ministry finds parasites in North Korea's trash-laden balloons

    Ministry finds parasites in North Korea's trash-laden balloons
  5. 5

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'
  1. 6

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins
  2. 7

    Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to 1,300 amid scorching heat

    Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to 1,300 amid scorching heat
  3. 8

    S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand

    S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand
  4. 9

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons
  5. 10

    N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military

    N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military
ssg
소아쌤

FT Island to return with 'Serious'

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : June 26, 2024 - 14:05

    • Link copied

FT Island (FT Island official Instagram) FT Island (FT Island official Instagram)

FT Island is returning with a full-length album after eight years.

The promotion schedule for FT Island's 7th full-length album “Serious” was posted on the group's social media channels announcing the pre-release of "Burn it," one of the double title tracks, and its music video out on June 27.

Leading up to the official release of their new album on July 10, the group will sequentially unveil content such as the track list, mood poster, album jacket poster and a highlight medley.

The album marks FT Island's seventh full-length release following “Where's the Truth?” released in 2016. FNC Entertainment, the group's agency, said the members took part in producing all tracks, including the two title songs, “Burn it” and “Serious.”

Ahead of the new album's release, FT Island will hold the solo concert “2024 FT Island Live PULSE” on June 29-30 at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

FT Island, which celebrates its 17th debut anniversary this year, embarked on an Asia tour, “Hey Day,” last year, performing in Seoul and eight cities in Asia.

More from Headlines