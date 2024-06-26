FT Island to return with 'Serious'

FT Island is returning with a full-length album after eight years.

The promotion schedule for FT Island's 7th full-length album “Serious” was posted on the group's social media channels announcing the pre-release of "Burn it," one of the double title tracks, and its music video out on June 27.

Leading up to the official release of their new album on July 10, the group will sequentially unveil content such as the track list, mood poster, album jacket poster and a highlight medley.

The album marks FT Island's seventh full-length release following “Where's the Truth?” released in 2016. FNC Entertainment, the group's agency, said the members took part in producing all tracks, including the two title songs, “Burn it” and “Serious.”

Ahead of the new album's release, FT Island will hold the solo concert “2024 FT Island Live PULSE” on June 29-30 at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

FT Island, which celebrates its 17th debut anniversary this year, embarked on an Asia tour, “Hey Day,” last year, performing in Seoul and eight cities in Asia.