[From the Scene] Posco's HyREX initiative: Pioneering the future of green metal produce

POHANG, South Gyeongsang Province -- A significant experiment is underway at Posco's massive steel-making complex in Pohang, the industrial heart of South Korea, ushering eco-friendliness into the steel industry.

A four-story structure, with its safety fences painted in vivid yellow, houses electrode rods and storage for raw ironmaking materials. On Monday, the electric smelting furnace (ESF), which is usually housed within this structure, was temporarily laid out for overhaul separately as a roof and ladle -- the furnace pair crucial for melting scrap metal into molten iron using electricity, resulting in a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

“Since the completion of this facility in January, we have successfully produced molten iron,” said Park Jae-hun, head of Posco’s electric furnace technology development group, during a press tour at a pilot plant within the company's Pohang Steelworks. “As we are still in the testing phase, we extract molten iron every three months.”

Unlike the previous electric arc furnace (EAF), the ESF technology can use various qualities of direct reduced iron (DRI) -- iron ore in the form of lumps, fines, or pellets that have had the oxygen removed using hydrogen and carbon monoxide.

This offers more potential than the EAF technology that relies solely on high-grade iron ores, providing greater flexibility to steel manufacturers according to market situations. For instance, while EAFs are limited in producing high-strength steel necessary for automotive applications, ESFs can control the composition of molten iron to produce high-quality steel suitable for car body panels.

This development is part of Posco's HyREX technology, aimed at industrial-scale commercialization to lead the company’s net-zero initiative by 2050. Earlier in 2020, Posco became the first among Asian steel manufacturers to announce its commitment to a net-zero carbon footprint.

"The global steel industry, including the US, Europe, Japan and China, is actively researching how to develop steel production without carbon emissions. Whoever achieves this first will set the future course of the industry,” said Cheon Si-yeol, head of Pohang Works.