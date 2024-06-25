[From the Scene] Hwaseong factory fire raises concerns over foreign worker safety

A part of the roof of Aricell Factory’s Building 3, a primary battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is scorched in black and brown following a 22-hour long fire that broke out on Monday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald) A part of the roof of Aricell Factory’s Building 3, a primary battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is scorched in black and brown following a 22-hour long fire that broke out on Monday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

HWASEONG, Gyeonggi Province -- The deadly fire that engulfed Aricell, a lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, was finally out by 8:48 a.m., Tuesday, 22 hours after the fire was first reported to authorities. Although the fire was out, the smell of smoke still lingered in the air as fire officials, police officials and forensic services prepared their gear to conduct a joint forensic investigation. Tuesday’s joint forensic investigation began close to noon after an additional search for missing bodies commenced at 7 a.m., involving 40 officials from nine different organizations, including the police, the National Fire Agency, the National Forensic Service and the Ministry of Employment and Labor. Around 10 a.m., three family members of one of the victims of Monday’s fire arrived at the site. As soon as they saw the factory building -- completely scorched black and brown with nothing left but its exposed structure left -- the family members sunk to the ground and broke down in tears. “What will I do without her? It must have been so painful, so hot for her to be inside,” told one family member to the press on Tuesday. Though they didn’t receive a separate call from investigative officials nor from Aricell, they told the press that they had felt “a gut feeling to visit the site” after their 49-year-old niece, who works at the factory, couldn’t be reached on Monday. “I don’t know anything about what happened to her. I just want answers, I just want to know what happened to my niece,” she said.

Firetrucks are lined up along the Aricell Factory, a a primary battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, following a 22-hour long fire that broke out on Monday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald) Firetrucks are lined up along the Aricell Factory, a a primary battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, following a 22-hour long fire that broke out on Monday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

The fire at Aricell is recorded to have killed at least 23 people, with 18 of them being foreign nationals -- 17 were Chinese while one was Laotian -- though authorities initially gave a higher number. According to local media reports, the victims are mostly Chinese women in their 30s and 40s hired as day laborers to meet delivery needs. While Aricell officials answered that they had safety manuals in place in Korean, English and Chinese around the factory, they failed to answer how other forms of training took place -- especially for day laborers who had just been dispatched to the site on Monday. Regarding the loss of 17 Chinese nationals in the fire, Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said through the embassy's social media account that he was "deeply saddened." "I express my condolences to the victims and sincerely offer words of comfort to the bereaved family members and those injured."

Officials conducting forensics operations make their way toward the Aricell Factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, at noon on Tuesday. The first round of forensics operations in the factory lasted around 4 hours. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald) Officials conducting forensics operations make their way toward the Aricell Factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, at noon on Tuesday. The first round of forensics operations in the factory lasted around 4 hours. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

High foreign fatalities Monday’s fire is Korea's deadliest single accident for foreign workers, according to fire officials. Aricell is one of the many factories currently in operation at Jeongok Industrial Complex in Hwaseong. As of 2023, 287 factories were in operation in total at the complex, where most of its labor force consists of foreign day laborers dispatched on a daily basis by contract labor offices. According to an Aricell official, around 50 to 60 migrant workers were stationed at the factories run by Aricell on Monday, though the exact number who were working on site where the fire occurred is still unknown. "We express our deepest regrets to the victims of the fire and to the bereaved families," said Aricell CEO Park Soon-kwan. "While Aricell recognizes that there is nothing the company can do to replace the grief of the bereaved families, we will take it as a great responsibility to support them and their loved ones in any way we can."

Park Soon-kwan, CEO of Aricell, bows before offering condolences to the workers who were killed and apologizing to those affected during a press briefing on Tuesday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald) Park Soon-kwan, CEO of Aricell, bows before offering condolences to the workers who were killed and apologizing to those affected during a press briefing on Tuesday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)