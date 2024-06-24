Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea's antitrust watchdog to rule on YouTube bundling allegation

    Korea's antitrust watchdog to rule on YouTube bundling allegation
  2. 2

    S. Korea running out of red lines on Russia-N. Korea cooperation

    S. Korea running out of red lines on Russia-N. Korea cooperation
  3. 3

    Hwaseong factory fire leaves multiple casualties

    Hwaseong factory fire leaves multiple casualties
  4. 4

    Korea is having its hottest June ever now: weather agency

    Korea is having its hottest June ever now: weather agency
  5. 5

    After SNUH strike ends, will other doctors follow suit?

    After SNUH strike ends, will other doctors follow suit?
  1. 6

    Deadly fire ravages battery plant

    Deadly fire ravages battery plant
  2. 7

    Why Korea's 8th attempt to launch 4th telecom carrier fell through

    Why Korea's 8th attempt to launch 4th telecom carrier fell through
  3. 8

    [Online Predators] The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens

    [Online Predators] The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens
  4. 9

    Denmark's Buldak ramyeon recall sparks Google search spike

    Denmark's Buldak ramyeon recall sparks Google search spike
  5. 10

    Hyundai Motor to seek breakthrough in Japan with Casper Electric

    Hyundai Motor to seek breakthrough in Japan with Casper Electric
ssg
소아쌤

N. Korea sends trash-carrying balloons again to S. Korea: Seoul military

By Yonhap

Published : June 24, 2024 - 22:00

    • Link copied

This photo revealed by the South Korean government shows the garbage that filled the balloons North Korea had sent toward South Korea. (Ministry of Unification) This photo revealed by the South Korean government shows the garbage that filled the balloons North Korea had sent toward South Korea. (Ministry of Unification)

North Korea on Monday sent balloons presumed to be carrying trash toward South Korea again, Seoul's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the balloons appeared to be travelling in a southeastern direction from the northern part of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul.

It advised the public to not touch fallen balloons and report them to military or police authorities.

On Friday, Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of the North's leader, hinted about launching more balloons after North Korean defectors in the South sent balloons with anti-Pyongyang leaflets toward the North earlier in the week.

In recent weeks, North Korea has sent more than 1,000 trash-carrying balloons toward the South on multiple occasions in retaliation against South Korean activists' leaflet campaigns condemning the North Korean regime. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines