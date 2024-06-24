N. Korea sends trash-carrying balloons again to S. Korea: Seoul military

This photo revealed by the South Korean government shows the garbage that filled the balloons North Korea had sent toward South Korea. (Ministry of Unification)

North Korea on Monday sent balloons presumed to be carrying trash toward South Korea again, Seoul's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the balloons appeared to be travelling in a southeastern direction from the northern part of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul.

It advised the public to not touch fallen balloons and report them to military or police authorities.

On Friday, Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of the North's leader, hinted about launching more balloons after North Korean defectors in the South sent balloons with anti-Pyongyang leaflets toward the North earlier in the week.

In recent weeks, North Korea has sent more than 1,000 trash-carrying balloons toward the South on multiple occasions in retaliation against South Korean activists' leaflet campaigns condemning the North Korean regime. (Yonhap)