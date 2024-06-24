Kang Sue-jin's ballet meets public procurement in PPS' new promotional video

South Korea’s government procurement agency said Monday that it has unveiled the emotionally evocative promotional video titled “K-Public Procurement, The Next Stage,” starring the nation's famed ballerina Kang Sue-jin.

The video, now available on the Public Procurement Service's official YouTube channel, leverages the artistry of the Korean National Ballet to draw parallels between the elegance of ballet and the seamless integration of public procurement processes.

The collaborative video emphasizes four key principles: trust, balance, harmony and growth.

These themes are conveyed through the meticulous harmony of the dancers. The movement is a nuance of the governmental agency’s dedication to -- fair and transparent procurement processes, enhancing efficiency and innovation, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and propelling nationwide public procurement internationally.

“While most promotions for public agencies have mainly focused on logical explanations so far, this video aims to add an emotional touch through collaboration with the Korean National Ballet,” PPS Administrator Lim Ki-keun remarked. “PPS will continue to strive for better outcomes and policy promotion in public procurement, taking a step closer to the people and businesses.”

This project is further distinguished by the involvement of Kang, art director and CEO of the Korean National Ballet, along with acclaimed soloists Byun Seong-wan and Cho Yeon-jae, who offered their talents pro bono. Byun is a Grasse Award winner from the 25th Grasse International Ballet Competition in France, while Cho received the 2022 Prima Ballerina Award from the Korea Ballet Association.

Soloist Cho commented on the project, saying, "It was meaningful to express the harmony and balance of ballet in the context of public procurement. I hope more people will take an interest in and support both public procurement and ballet."

Director Kang also expressed her hopes.

"Just as young ballet dancers eventually reach the world stage after years of hard work, I hope Korean companies will make the most use of public procurement as a stepping stone to become global giants and lead the growth of the nation’s economy."