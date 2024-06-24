Red Velvet celebrates 10th anniversary with new EP ‘Cosmic’

K-pop girl group Red Velvet dropped a new mini album “Cosmic” on Monday.

"Cosmic" carries six tracks in which the quintet uses celestial metaphors to convey the feelings that come from important values and relationships.

The lead track “Cosmic,” was composed by Kenzie, the veteran producer behind dozens of K-pop’s biggest hits, and the Swedish musician duo Moonshine.

It’s about meeting a traveler from a remote star who Red Velvet encounters like destiny and from them learns eternal love.

The quintet’s angelic vocal harmonies accentuate the song's romantic and fairytale-like vibe.

Other tracks in the album are “Sunflower,” “Last Drop,” “Love Arcade,” “Bubble” and “Night Drive.”

Red Velvet marks its 10th debut anniversary this year, having debuted in August 2014 with the single “Happiness.”

The group is set to celebrate the anniversary with a fan concert tour that kicks off Aug. 3-4 at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul.

Red Velvet is then off to perform in Bangkok on Aug. 17-18, Jakarta on Sep. 7, Manila on Sep. 14 and Macao on Sep. 28.