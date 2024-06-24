S. Korea completes deployment of Surion utility helicopter to Army

Most Popular
S. Korea completes deployment of Surion utility helicopter to ArmyBy Yonhap
Published : June 24, 2024 - 10:20
The state arms procurement agency said Monday it has completed the operational deployment of the locally built Surion utility helicopter to the Army, more than a decade after the first unit's delivery.
South Korea began delivering the KUH-1 Surion helicopter to the Army in late 2012, after a seven-year development period starting in 2006. It was designed to replace the Army's aging fleet of US-made UH-1H and 500MD helicopters.
The Army now operates more than 200 Surions, which carry out various operations, including air assault and cargo airlift missions, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said.
The helicopter has a maximum air speed of 146 knots and can carry up to 13 people, including two pilots, according to its manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.
DAPA said efforts are under way to make further improvements to the helicopter, including the local development of its power transmission system. (Yonhap)
