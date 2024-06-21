Red Velvet to kick off Asia fan concert tour

Red Velvet is set to connect with fans across Asia with their upcoming fancon tour “Happiness: My Dear, ReVeluv” which will kick off with a two-day event in Seoul at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium, scheduled for Aug. 3-4.

The announcement of the tour was marked by the release of a vibrant poster, shared on Red Velvet’s official fan club community and social media platforms Wednesday.

The performance holds significance as they will celebrate their 10th anniversary with fans on Aug. 4.

Following the Seoul concert, they will extend their reach to global fans with performances scheduled at Bangkok’s Impact Arena on July 17-18, Jakarta’s Beach City International Stadium on Sept. 7, Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena on Sept. 14, and Macau’s Studio City Event Center on Sept. 28.

Red Velvet is also preparing to release their new album “Cosmic” on June 24, ahead of their fan concert tour.

The new album's title track, “Cosmic,” is a pop dance song combining dazzling synth strings with a disco rhythm, featuring fairy-tale-like lyrics, explained the quintet's agency SM Entertainment.

The trailer video for the new album, released Friday, includes scenes reminiscent of Red Velvet’s past music videos, allowing fans to reflect on the group’s journey as they approach their 10th anniversary.

Since their debut in 2014 with “Happiness,” Red Velvet has released numerous hits such as “Red Flavor,” “Psycho,” and “Ice Cream Cake.” Among the members, Seulgi renewed her contract with SM last August, and Irene followed suit in February this year. However, news regarding the contract renewals for Joy, Wendy and Yeri has not yet been announced.