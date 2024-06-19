Kim promises Putin 'full support' for Russia's war in Ukraine

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after a welcoming ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Wednesay. (Pool Photo via AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a summit in Pyongyang on Wednesday under the wary eyes of the international community, concerned over their illicit military cooperation that blatantly defies international sanctions and the rules-based international order.

At the highly-watched meeting, the two flaunted a united front on Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and vowed to expand their strategic partnership against the US and its allies.

Putin announced a "new fundamental document" that will form the basis of relations between Russia and North Korea during his meeting with Kim at Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in the capital of the isolated country.

"Last year, as a result of your visit to Russia, we made significant progress in building interstate relations. A new fundamental document has been prepared today, which will form the basis of our relations for the long term," Putin said, referring to their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East in September of last year, as quoted by state-run Sputnik News.

Putin also expressed Russia's appreciation for North Korea's consistent and unwavering support of Russian policies, including its stance on the war in Ukraine.

"I am referring to our struggle against the hegemonic policy imposed for decades, the imperialist policy of the United States and satellites towards the Russian Federation," Putin told Kim.

In return, Kim noted Russia's role in "maintaining strategic stability and balance in the world."

Kim also expressed "full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests, and also territorial integrity."

"Now the situation in the world is becoming more complicated and changing rapidly. In this situation, we intend to further strengthen strategic communication with Russia, with the Russian leadership," Kim said.