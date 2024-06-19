SKT unveils industrial alliance X Quantum

An image of the SK Telecom-led quantum alliance's first next-generation quantum cryptography chip, Q-HSM (SK Telecom)

SK Telecom, South Korea's largest wireless carrier by membership, on Wednesday unveiled the official name of its quantum alliance: X Quantum.

In March, SK Telecom allied with six other companies -- Nokia, SOS Lab, Xgate, Wooriro, KCS and IDQ Korea -- to promote developments in the quantum ecosystem through exploring joint marketing and business opportunities.

Regarding X Quantum, SK Telecom explained that it encompasses the identity of the “quantum frontier,” which plays a role in opening up new markets in the current global landscape where quantum-related markets are emerging.

Alongside confirming the official name of the alliance, SK Telecom also unveiled the first commercial product, the next-generation quantum cryptography chip Q-HSM, developed with KCS. It adds quantum-tolerant cryptography technology to the quantum cryptography chip that the two companies showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2023, the world's largest mobile tech show, in Barcelona, Spain.

Hardware-based quantum random number generators used to create strong passwords, physical unclonable function technology and software-based post-quantum cryptography communication technology have been simultaneously applied. They are expected to be integrated into devices such as drones and security cameras.

X Quantum plans to continue developing products and exploring business opportunities. The telecom carrier said it will also introduce hybrid products integrating post-quantum cryptography technology and quantum key distribution technology in the future.

Meanwhile, X Quantum will unveil Q-HSM at Quantum Korea, the largest exhibition in the quantum field in Korea, at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday and commercialize it immediately.