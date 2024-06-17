Putin to visit N. Korea on June 18-19: KCNA

Most Popular
Putin to visit N. Korea on June 18-19: KCNABy Yonhap
Published : June 17, 2024 - 20:10
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on June 18-19, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday, amid deepening military cooperation with North Korea following his summit with the North's leader Kim Jong-un in September.
Putin will "pay a state visit" to North Korea at the invitation of the North's leader Kim, the Korean Central News Agency said in a one-sentence dispatch.
The visit is part of his tour that will also include a stop in Vietnam from Wednesday to Thursday.
It will mark Putin's first trip to the reclusive regime since July 2000, when he traveled to Pyongyang to meet former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the late father of the current leader.
Putin had accepted Kim's invitation to visit North Korea during the summit held at Russia's Vostochny spaceport in September, the Kremlin earlier said.
North Korea and Russia have been deepening military cooperation amid suspicions that Pyongyang has provided weapons and munitions to Moscow for use in Russia's war in Ukraine in return for Moscow's food aid and possible transfer of weapons technology. (Yonhap)
