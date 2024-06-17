Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties

    Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties
  2. 2

    [AtoZ into Korean Mind] Korea's broken ladder of social mobility

    [AtoZ into Korean Mind] Korea's broken ladder of social mobility
  3. 3

    Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands

    Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands
  4. 4

    Putin’s Pyongyang trip highlights need for bond in isolation

    Putin’s Pyongyang trip highlights need for bond in isolation
  5. 5

    Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit

    Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit
  1. 6

    [Graphic News] Son Heung-min named 10th-best forward

    [Graphic News] Son Heung-min named 10th-best forward
  2. 7

    Doctors begin indefinite strike

    Doctors begin indefinite strike
  3. 8

    [KH explains] Why Korean battery companies are key to Tesla's 2170 upgrade strategy

    [KH explains] Why Korean battery companies are key to Tesla's 2170 upgrade strategy
  4. 9

    Korea to promote eco-friendly albums in K-pop industry

    Korea to promote eco-friendly albums in K-pop industry
  5. 10

    No. of mosquitoes unusually high in June

    No. of mosquitoes unusually high in June
ssg
피터빈트

Putin to visit N. Korea on June 18-19: KCNA

By Yonhap

Published : June 17, 2024 - 20:10

    • Link copied

(Reuters-Yonhap) (Reuters-Yonhap)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on June 18-19, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday, amid deepening military cooperation with North Korea following his summit with the North's leader Kim Jong-un in September.

Putin will "pay a state visit" to North Korea at the invitation of the North's leader Kim, the Korean Central News Agency said in a one-sentence dispatch.

The visit is part of his tour that will also include a stop in Vietnam from Wednesday to Thursday.

It will mark Putin's first trip to the reclusive regime since July 2000, when he traveled to Pyongyang to meet former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the late father of the current leader.

Putin had accepted Kim's invitation to visit North Korea during the summit held at Russia's Vostochny spaceport in September, the Kremlin earlier said.

North Korea and Russia have been deepening military cooperation amid suspicions that Pyongyang has provided weapons and munitions to Moscow for use in Russia's war in Ukraine in return for Moscow's food aid and possible transfer of weapons technology. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines