Rose of Blackpink may sign solo contract with The Black Label

K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Rose is in talks with The Black Label for a possible solo artist contract, the music label said Monday.

The Black Label, led by a esteemed music producer Teddy of 1TYM from YG Entertainment, confirmed that the label is in discussion to sign Rose on a solo contract.

“We are in talks with Rose. That is all we can say,” an official from The Black Label commented.

Rose is the only Blackpink member who has not signed with an agency for her solo artist activities. Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa have each established independent labels to pursue their solo careers. Blackpink as a group signed a contract with YG Entertainment last year.

Teddy, the producer behind many hit Blackpink songs, starting with debut singles "Whistle" and "Boombayah" in 2016, has played a pivotal role in shaping the group's musical success.

Blackpink acknowledged Teddy's influence in 2020 Netflix documentary “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,” referring to Teddy as a producer who not only listens to their stories but also helps them find new directions and guides them toward positive outcomes. They dubbed him the "fifth member of Blackpink" in their hearts.

Jennie launched her independent label Odd Atelier in December 2023. Lisa followed suit with her label, Lloud, in February. Jisoo established the Blissoo label in February, with support from her brother.

The Black Label is home to Big Bang's Taeyang, singer Chungha, rapper Zion.T and actor Park Bo-gum.