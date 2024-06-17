[Herald Review] Not your everyday comedy, 'Handsome Guys' boasts unique blend of genres

In a saturated content landscape, it is difficult to find something fresh and innovative. Yet, "Handsome Guys" manages to stand out by blending genres, providing viewers with an unprecedented viewing experience.

"Handsome Guys" tells the story of Jae-pil (played by Lee Sung-min) and his friend Sang-gu (played by Lee Hee-jun), two well-meaning carpenters who relocate dreaming of a peaceful suburban life, but are constantly mistaken for troublemakers due to their intimidating appearances.

Events spiral out of control when a group of college students stumble upon the two friends' house and unwittingly trigger the awakening of an evil spirit sealed away in its basement.

The plot, in summary, can be overwhelming. However, by combining multiple genres such as comedy, slasher, occult and even romance, "Handsome Guys" offers a unique viewing experience by promptly defying genre cliches and sequencing events unexpectedly from the film's exposition to denouement.

Some may fear that blending so many genres could result in a chaotic and disjointed film, but comedy firmly anchors "Handsome Guys," ensuring the audience can enjoy lighthearted moments without feeling overwhelmed.