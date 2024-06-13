Yoon arrives in Uzbekistan for final leg of Central Asia trip

Most Popular
-
Yoon arrives in Uzbekistan for final leg of Central Asia tripBy Yonhap
Published : June 13, 2024 - 19:59
President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Tashkent on Thursday for talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on boosting bilateral economic ties.
The summit talks scheduled for Friday will mark the culmination of his three-nation Central Asia tour, which also included visits to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
On the first day, Yoon plans to meet the young generation of Uzbekistan, visit the Independence Monument in the capital city of Tashkent and hold a dinner meeting with ethnic Koreans in the country.
On Tuesday, Yoon and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agreed to collaborate on the supply chain for critical minerals, from exploration and development to commercialization. (Yonhap)
