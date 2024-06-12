BTS' Jin first in group to complete military service

Most Popular
BTS' Jin first in group to complete military serviceBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : June 12, 2024 - 14:58
Jin of K-pop phenomenon BTS was discharged from his one year and six months of military service, Hybe said, Wednesday. Other BTS members took time off to go meet and congratulate Jin at the Recruit Training Battalion of the Army 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.
All BTS members except Suga were there to welcome Jin's return to civilian life in Yeoncheon, with RM, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jimin greeting him warmly. RM, serving in the military band, performed the group’s hit song, "Dynamite," on-site on a saxophone.
Jin left his battalion around 8:50 a.m. amid applause from his fellow soldiers. Before leaving, he embraced each of his junior soldiers who congratulated him.
Jin is the first to finish his mandatory military duty as a male South Korean national. He enlisted in the Army in December 2022 and served as an instructor in the recruit training battalion. J-Hope, BTS' second member to enlist, will be discharged in October. The remaining five members, including Suga, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin, are expected to be discharged from their mandatory military service by June 2025.
Jin will meet with BTS Army fans at the group’s annual fan-meeting event "2024 Festa" held at Jamsil Arena in Songpa-gu Seoul, Thursday. He will conduct a "Hug Event," embracing 1,000 fans during the first part of the event and then engage in interactive sessions with fans during the second portion.
Big Hit Music, BTS' agency, expressed its gratitude to fans for warmly welcoming Jin back and encouraging him.
"We sincerely ask for your warm welcome and support for Jin. We are always grateful for the unwavering love and support from fans. We will continue to do our best to support our artists,” Big Hit Music said, Wednesday.
