BTS' Jin first in group to complete military service

Jin of BTS salutes as he is discharged from the Army in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Big Hit Music)

Jin of K-pop phenomenon BTS was discharged from his one year and six months of military service, Hybe said, Wednesday. Other BTS members took time off to go meet and congratulate Jin at the Recruit Training Battalion of the Army 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

All BTS members except Suga were there to welcome Jin's return to civilian life in Yeoncheon, with RM, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jimin greeting him warmly. RM, serving in the military band, performed the group’s hit song, "Dynamite," on-site on a saxophone.

Jin left his battalion around 8:50 a.m. amid applause from his fellow soldiers. Before leaving, he embraced each of his junior soldiers who congratulated him.

Jin is the first to finish his mandatory military duty as a male South Korean national. He enlisted in the Army in December 2022 and served as an instructor in the recruit training battalion. J-Hope, BTS' second member to enlist, will be discharged in October. The remaining five members, including Suga, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin, are expected to be discharged from their mandatory military service by June 2025.