Hyundai Mobis unveils giant panoramic display for cars

The M.VICS 5.0 connects five display panels to offer a giant panoramic view for the driver and passengers. (Hyundai Mobis)

Hyundai Mobis, the parts and service arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday it has showcased M.VICS 5.0, the new addition to the company’s in-vehicle digital cockpit series, as part of its efforts to lead the global competition in electrified vehicle parts technology development.

First launched in 2021, the M.VICS series is an infotainment system installed in front of the driver and passenger seats, providing various driving information and media content while enabling external communication.

Under the new development motto “All You Can See,” the new series focuses on integrating various display technologies. It features wide display panels spanning the driver’s side dashboard to the assistant seat side dashboard.

Comprising a 27-inch main display for the driver, a 12.3-inch display panel for the passenger seat, two 7-inch sub-displays on each side of the dashboard, and a button controller panel, each display can show the instrument panel, map, navigation and vehicle status, as well as various media content such as video clips and applications, based on user preference.

The display panels can also be integrated into one screen and move vertically based on the operating environment. For example, the bottom part of the display panels slides below the dashboard when drivers switch to drive mode, while the panels extend upward for theater and relax modes according to the steering wheel and seat inclination.

Each speaker can offer individual sounds for the driver and passengers. Additionally, the digital cockpit features a lighting warning that alerts rear vehicles when passengers get in and out to prevent car accidents. It also warns drivers of drowsiness or inattentive driving.

"Hyundai Mobis is focusing on securing orders for strategic components in key areas such as electrification, electronics and autonomous driving, continuing its aggressive sales activities,” a Hyundai Mobis official said. “The company will continue to promote the M.VICS 5.0 future mobility solution to major global customers.”