Dream Concert World in Japan to take place in August

Dream Concert, which has been held annually for 30 years, will meet with K-pop fans in Japan this August.

Since its inception in South Korea in 1995, Dream Concert has been a significant event in the K-pop calendar, showcasing countless musical artists over the years. Under the theme “With Music We Got a Friend,” concerts will be held over two days, Aug. 10-11, at the Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan.

This will be the second overseas edition of the Dream Concert, with the first taking place on June 18 last year at the Saitama Super Arena, also in Japan.

Even during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Dream Concert maintained its connection with fans through online events.

This year's concerts will feature a diverse lineup, including artists from Hybe, JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment, representing a wide range of genres and generations of the K-pop scene.

The upcoming concert will be hosted by Kyunghyang Shinmun, the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association, Forest Media and Forest Japan.

Separately from the concerts in Japan, the 30th anniversary Dream Concert will also take place in South Korea, with details to be announced later.