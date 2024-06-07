Faker makes history again with Hall of Legends induction

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok poses for a photo at the Hall of Legends ceremony at The Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Thursday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

South Korean esports legend Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, an undisputed superstar in the world of competitive gaming, etched his name as the first-ever inductee to the Hall of Legends at The Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Thursday.

“With his mastery of League of Legends, Faker inspired millions of esports fans across the globe and brought numerous contributions to the sport. We sincerely congratulate Faker for this stunning achievement and hope for great performances in the future,” Oh Sean, head of Asia-Pacific Riot Games Esports, said in his congratulatory remarks during the Hall of Legends ceremony.

Hall of Legends is the League of Legends hall of fame that was introduced by Riot Games, the company behind the title, this year.

While expressing his gratitude for the first Hall of Legends title, the 28-year-old player shared that he does not wish to dwell too much on his record.