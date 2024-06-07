Most Popular
Faker makes history again with Hall of Legends induction
Esports icon Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok says he will not dwell on record, but move forward for improvementBy Lee Si-jin
Published : June 7, 2024 - 11:20
South Korean esports legend Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, an undisputed superstar in the world of competitive gaming, etched his name as the first-ever inductee to the Hall of Legends at The Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Thursday.
“With his mastery of League of Legends, Faker inspired millions of esports fans across the globe and brought numerous contributions to the sport. We sincerely congratulate Faker for this stunning achievement and hope for great performances in the future,” Oh Sean, head of Asia-Pacific Riot Games Esports, said in his congratulatory remarks during the Hall of Legends ceremony.
Hall of Legends is the League of Legends hall of fame that was introduced by Riot Games, the company behind the title, this year.
While expressing his gratitude for the first Hall of Legends title, the 28-year-old player shared that he does not wish to dwell too much on his record.
“I think the Hall of Legends is for my past works. The upcoming season has nothing to do with my previous achievements. I want to focus on the future and get ready for the matches in the summer season,” Faker said, highlighting his seemingly insatiable desire to hone his skills to pave a new path.
“I am aware that one’s professional career cannot always go well. I've had my own ups and many downs, but overcoming such challenges has meant a lot to me, both as the esports player Faker and as Lee Sang-hyeok, the person. I wish to continue to improve and work hard to compete in League of Legends,” he added.
Recognizing competitive gaming, or esports, is still perceived negatively by many, Faker shared that he thinks intensely about how he can bring a good influence with his actions and performances.
“I heard that I have become an inspiration for many people. I think that is what's important. I was able to develop into a good esports player because of many coaches, players and fans. I hope to return the positive energy and bring inspiration to others as well.”
