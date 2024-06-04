WayV hopes to attract more Korean fans with 5th EP 'Give Me That'

WayV introduces the group's fifth EP, "Give Me That," during a press conference in Seoul on Monday. (Hwang Youn-ha/ The Korea Herald)

SM Entertainment’s China-based K-pop boy group WayV released its fifth EP, “Give Me That,” on Monday.

The new EP includes six tracks led by the titular track “Give Me That” released in Chinese and Korean.

This is the first time WayV has included a Korean song in their album.

“We are glad to introduce a Korean song because it means that we now have more fans in Korea. We hope to meet with our fans from all around the world by making it to global music charts with this new release,” said Kun, the band leader.

Unlike previous dark and heavily conceptual albums, WayV showcases its bright and bubbly character on the fifth EP.

Veteran music producer Kenzie who is behind dozens of biggest K-pop hits including NCT 127’s “Fact Check,” NCT U’s “Baggy Jeans” and Riize’s “Get A Guitar,” took part in composing and writing the Korean lyrics to the lead track “Give Me That.”

“The lead track is a funky old school dance pop song which sings about eagerly approaching someone you fall in love with at first sight. It’s a bright song that we thought would be great for showing a new facet of our group to our fans,” said Xiaojun of WayV.

The new EP also includes one Korean Side-B track “She a Wolf.”

“It is a hip-hop dance number in which an attractive girl is expressed as a wolf. This song was close to being chosen as the lead track. We will be performing this song on TV music programs along with the lead track because its choreography is awesome,” said Yangyang of WayV.