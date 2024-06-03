AKMU returns with 3rd EP ‘Love Episode’

K-pop sibling duo AKMU released its third EP, “Love Episode,” on Monday.

The new release consists of six tracks, led by “Hero.”

Lee Chan-hyuk, the older brother, took part in composing and writing the lyrics for the entire album.

“The songs convey acoustic sounds with various genre variations, giving them newness. They are light and comfortable easy-listening music under the theme of ‘love’ that anyone can sympathize with,” YG Entertainment said in a press release.

AKMU will perform at standalone concerts on June 15 and 16 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul to celebrate 10 years since the duo's debut.

The two are also set to perform at Japan’s largest outdoor music festival, Summer Sonic 2024, taking place at the Zozo Marine Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 17.

AKMU has been building a solid portfolio and fan base since first appearing on TV competition "K-pop Star" in 2012.

Lee Chan-hyuk has been dubbed a “genius songwriter," while Lee Su-hyun, the younger sibling, is a vocalist with a delicate but striking voice.