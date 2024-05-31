Is parenting education necessary? 97% say yes

A survey by the Korean chapter of the UK charity Save the Children has found that almost all Koreans say parenting education is necessary, but less than 4 in 10 have had any such education.

According to the children’s rights nongovernmental organization Firday, 97.5 percent of the poll’s 1,000 respondents supported the idea of education on responsible parenthood in general.

On which areas the education should focus on, 77.8 percent identified positive child-rearing approaches, including how best to discipline kids. Some 60.1 percent recognized the need to learn about the proper roles and attitudes of parents, while over 50 percent cited motivation to learn about the stages of child development.

Highlighting the growing demand for parenting education in a society where family structures have become more diverse, an official at the organization said, "Systematic education for parents should be established, recognizing that various family structures require different types of support."

The survey was conducted on 1,000 Koreans aged 20-69 in early May, in honor of the upcoming Global Day of Parents on June 1.

But the poll also revealed skepticism over the practicality of parenting education.

Among the skeptical respondents, the highest percentage, at 56 percent, cited a gap between learning the material and applying it to real-life situations.

Moreover, the findings also underscored the need to increase public awareness of child-rearing organizations, as only 30.6 percent of respondents with children under 15 reported being aware of organizations that provide assistance with child care.