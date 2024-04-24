Trade minister meets head of African trade bloc

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo (left) speaks during a meeting in Seoul on April 17, 2024. (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo has met Wamkele Mene, the secretary general of the African Continental Free Trade Area, in Seoul and they discussed ways to expand economic ties, officials said.

The AfCFTA, the largest trade bloc in Africa, officially came into force in January 2021.

During the meeting, Cheong said the launch of the AfCFTA is significant considering the growing protectionism around the globe, Seoul's trade ministry said.

The upcoming summit between South Korea and African nations, set to be held in Seoul in June, will pave the way for the country's efforts to seek a mutually beneficial, sustainable and long-term relationship with Africa, Cheong said.

Cheong also asked Mene to support South Korea's push to clinch economic partnership agreements with Morocco, Kenya and Tanzania. (Yonhap)