[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈언어, 의사소통〉

1. oxymoron [ɑ̀ksimɔ́ːrɑn] 모순형용, 모순어법

oxy(oxygen의 oxy-로 acid의 ac-와 같이 ‘날카롭다’는 뜻)+moron(‘바보’를 뜻하는 moron과 같은 어원)으로 구성된 단어다. 상호 모순되는 단어들이 같이 활용되는 모순형용, 모순어법을 말한다. 예를 들어 Smart Democrat is an oxymoron(똑똑한 민주당원이란 말은 모순형용이야)., Honest broker is an oxymoron(정직한 브로커란 말은 모순형용이야).처럼 비꼬는 말로 쓰기도 한다.

Jumbo shrimp, military intelligence, soft power, business ethics, and clean coal are popular oxymorons.

왕새우, 군의 정보 능력, 소프트 파워, 기업 윤리, 청정 석탄 등은 대표적인 모순어법이다.

● 직장에서 재밌다니 말이 돼?

Is there such a thing as fun work? Isn’t it an oxymoron?

2. profanity [proufǽnəti] 욕설

profane은 ‘신성 모독적인’, ‘세속적인’이라는 뜻을 지닌다. profanity는 그 명사형으로 ‘신성 모독’이라는 의미를 지니나, 복수로 쓰면 ‘욕설’을 뜻한다.

Due to the live nature of the event, the television network was unable to censor the protestors' profanities.

생중계로 진행되었기 때문에 TV 방송사가 시위자들의 욕설을 미처 검열하지 못했다.

● 그 아이는 매일 욕을 해대는 아버지로부터 그런 욕설을 배운 것 같았다.

The little boy had likely learned to use such profanities from his father, who cursed and swore every day.

3. pseudonym [súːdənìm] 필명

pseudo(false)+nym(name), 즉 ‘가짜 이름’이라는 말이다. pen-name과 같은 뜻으로 작가의 ‘필명’을 의미한다.

Roy published his most controversial work under a pseudonym to maintain his anonymity.

로이는 익명성을 유지하기 위해 가장 논쟁을 불러일으킨 자신의 작품을 필명으로 출간했다.

● 샤로트 브론테는 커러 벨(Currer Bell)이라는 필명으로 1847년 〈제인에어〉를 출간했다.

Charlotte Bronte published Jane Eyre in 1847, originally under the pseudonym Currer Bell.

4. rationale [ræ̀ʃənǽl] 이유, 근거

어떤 행동, 믿음, 태도의 근거를 rationale이라고 한다. 어떤 결론에 도달한 이유를 뜻하는 reasoning과 비슷한 의미다.

The vice president of the company could not explain the rationale behind his decision to suddenly quit when he was so close to retirement and a pension.

그 회사 부사장은 은퇴와 연금 혜택이 얼마 남지 않았는데 갑자기 그만두기로 한 결정의 이유를 설명하지 못했다.

● 시장 상황이 많이 안 좋은데 그런 대규모 합병을 하는 이유를 찾을 수 없었다.

I couldn’t find any rationale for such a mega merger when the market situation is so poor.

5. rhetoric [rétərik] 수사, 수사학

원래는 말과 글에 뛰어난 능력, 또는 그런 능력을 위한 학문을 의미하지만, 보통은 화려해 보이지만 뻔한 표현이나 논리를 부정적으로 지칭할 때 쓴다.

The Communist country's government continued its anti-American rhetoric, despite many of its citizens relying on American products and innovations in their daily lives.

그 공산주의 국가의 정부는 많은 자국민이 일상생활에서 미국 제품과 혁신에 의존하고 있는데도 반미적인 레토릭을 계속했다.

● 정치인들의 같은 논리와 공허한 약속을 듣는 데 지쳤다.

We are tired of hearing politicians repeat the same rhetoric and make the same empty promises.

6. testimonial [tèstəmóuniəl] 추천서

‘증언’이라는 뜻을 지닌 testimony와 어원이 같다. 전 직장 상사가 써주는 추천서나, 상품이나 서비스를 이용해 본 고객이 적는 추천의 글을 말한다.

The weight loss company's commercials feature "before" and "after" photos alongside testimonials from satisfied customers.

그 체중 감량 서비스사의 광고에는 이전 및 이후 사진과 함께 만족스러운 고객들의 추천의 글이 있었다.

● 웹 사이트에 올라와 있는 고객들의 추천글이 내가 그 헤드헌팅 업체를 선택하게 만든 결정적인 이유였다.

Client testimonials on the website were the key reason I chose the headhunting firm.

7. verbatim [vəːrbéitəm] 글자 그대로인

‘동사’를 뜻하는 verb와 어원이 같다. word for word(글자 그대로)라는 의미를 지니는데, verbatim quote처럼 형용사로 쓰거나 아래 예문처럼 부사로도 쓴다.

My friend Jim has an amazing ability to repeat movie lines verbatim.

내 친구 짐은 영화 대사를 글자 그대로 말하는 놀라운 능력이 있다.

● 〈다크나이트〉에서 조커는 제리 맥과이어의 대사를 그대로 인용해 “당신은 나를 완전하게 해”라고 말한다.

The Joker in “Dark Knight” says, “You complete me,” quoting verbatim from Jerry Maguire.