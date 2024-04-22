[Herald Review] Xdinary Heroes showcase 5-month project, teases new album

The six-piece-band Xdinary Heroes kicked off a five-month-long project with the solo concert “Closed beta ver. 6” on Sunday, which continued from Friday for three days.

The concert, which took place at Yes24 Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, comes after successfully wrapping up the sextets’ first world tour last month.

Xdinary Heroes, a rock band that debuted in 2021 under JYP Entertainment's sub-label Studio J, will showcase a five-month-long “2024 Xperiment Project” throughout September. While the details of the project remain unrevealed, the band is releasing its first full-length album since its debut as part of it.

The group opened the performance with a series of intense songs including “Brake the Brake,” “Freakin’ Bad,” and “Bicycle.”

During Sunday's concert, the group revealed six songs from the upcoming album “Troubleshooting,” which is scheduled to be released on April 30.

Including the title track “Little Things,” the band also performed the B-side track “Money on My Mind,” which has an impressive guitar solo by Jun Han, while “No Matter” had an explosive, energetic vibe.

Guitarist and vocalist Jungsu pointed out that this concert has special meaning as it is the first stage to unveil the new songs.

“The concert title 'Closed beta' means a trial test of a new program for exclusive users, which implies that we will unveil new songs before the official release, only to those who are here for us.”

Several new emotive tracks captured attention as they contrast with the powerful songs that the band has previously showcased.

After the performance of “Dreaming Girl,” a song filled with comforting messages for those going through tough times, Jun Han said, “We hope everyone who's struggling or feeling like their ambitions are out of reach can find solace in the lyrics.”

After performing a diverse repertoire of 21 songs for over two hours, the members concluded the solo concert with three encore stages.

All six members expressed sincere gratitude to fans at the end of the performance, holding back tears.

"I once heard that 'singers don't just deliver songs, it's the audience who listens to our songs.' We will strive to present the best stage. We will strive to become the world's greatest band," said Jooyeon.