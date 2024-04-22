Sejong University placed 43rd in world rankings for hotel management major

Sejong University ranked 43rd in the top international university list for its hotel management education.

Measured by Quacquarelli Symonds, a United Kingdom-based analytics firm that compiles college and university rankings, Sejong University placed 43rd in QS World University Rankings by Subject in the Hospitality & Leisure Management category.

The hospitality and tourism management major at Sejong University ranked 48th in the same category in 2022 and 46th last year. It has grabbed the first spot among Korean universities in the category for four consecutive years since 2021.

Sejong also entered the top 100 list in 13 other categories, newly adding its name in 4 subjects this year: biological sciences, medicine, business and management studies, and geophysics.

By subject, Sejong was ranked 301-350 in math, 251-300 in physics and astronomy, 451-500 in chemistry, 251-300 in environmental sciences, 301-350 in materials sciences, 251-300 in electrical and electronic engineering, 201-250 in computer science, 201-240 in civil and structural engineering, and 251-300 in mechanical engineering New to the rankings is business and management at 401-450, geophysics at 201-240, biological sciences at 601-650, and medicine at 651-700.

"Our efforts and full support to foster engineering, which is the foundation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, have contributed to enhancing Sejong University's status as a world-class educational institution," said the school official.

This year's edition of the QS World University Rankings featured some 1,500 institutions across 149 countries.