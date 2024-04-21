Home

HD Korea Shipbuilding to help SMEs cut greenhouse gases

By Moon Joon-hyun

Published : April 21, 2024 - 14:29

Korea SMEs and Startups Agency President Kang Seok-jin (left), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering CEO Kim Sung-jun (center) and Korea East-West Power President Kim Young-moon pose for a photo at a joint initiative signing ceremony at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center. (HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering) Korea SMEs and Startups Agency President Kang Seok-jin (left), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering CEO Kim Sung-jun (center) and Korea East-West Power President Kim Young-moon pose for a photo at a joint initiative signing ceremony at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center. (HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering)

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said Sunday it has partnered with Korea East-West Power and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency to launch a joint initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the shipbuilding industry.

The collaboration, inked at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center, supports small to medium-sized shipyard suppliers. The program will swap outdated air compressors for high-efficiency units, potentially reducing annual emissions by 30 to 60 metric tons per device.

The initiative extends across HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding divisions, including HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries-Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and HD Hyundai Samho. It also includes carbon management solutions to help suppliers without their own ESG frameworks to monitor and manage emissions effectively. The plan aims to enhance sustainable practices among 1,000 partnered companies.

"ESG is the core of our strategy, pushing us towards Korea's emission goals," said Kim Sung-jun, CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

The company has consistently promoted environment, social and governance support activities for its suppliers, having provided ESG consulting and smart system integrations.

