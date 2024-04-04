[Graphic News] Tourists to Korea getting younger

Most Popular
-
6
Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election
-
7
Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House
-
8
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
-
9
[Music in drama] Love blooms against all odds
-
10
Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'
[Graphic News] Tourists to Korea getting youngerBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : April 5, 2024 - 08:01
According to the Korea Tourism Data Lab, the online information platform of the Korea Tourism Organization, one-third of tourists who visited Korea last year were 30 years old or younger.
Of 11.03 million tourists to Korea in 2023, 3.93 million (35.6 percent) were under the age of 31. Those aged 21-30 were 2.79 million (25.3 percent), while those 20 and under were 1.11 million (10.3 percent).
Among the young tourists, 42.3 percent came from Japan, showing a 15.7 percent increase from 10 years earlier. Tourists from other countries have shown a similar shift toward younger age groups.
Hallyu is considered to have played a decisive role in attracting more young people to visit Korea than before.
More from Headlines
-
Early voting for parliamentary elections kicks off
-
Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors
-
S. Korea to chair first UN Security Council meeting with focus on cyber threats