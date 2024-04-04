Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead

    Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead
  2. 2

    S. Korea's beauty exports hit all-time high of $2.3b in Q1

    S. Korea's beauty exports hit all-time high of $2.3b in Q1
  3. 3

    April 10 election sees record overseas voter turnout

    April 10 election sees record overseas voter turnout
  4. 4

    Who will get it right?

    Who will get it right?
  5. 5

    Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors

    Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors
  1. 6

    Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election

    Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election
  2. 7

    Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House

    Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House
  3. 8

    A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

    A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
  4. 9

    [Music in drama] Love blooms against all odds

    [Music in drama] Love blooms against all odds
  5. 10

    Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'

    Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'
소아쌤

[Graphic News] Tourists to Korea getting younger

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : April 5, 2024 - 08:01

    • Link copied

According to the Korea Tourism Data Lab, the online information platform of the Korea Tourism Organization, one-third of tourists who visited Korea last year were 30 years old or younger.

Of 11.03 million tourists to Korea in 2023, 3.93 million (35.6 percent) were under the age of 31. Those aged 21-30 were 2.79 million (25.3 percent), while those 20 and under were 1.11 million (10.3 percent).

Among the young tourists, 42.3 percent came from Japan, showing a 15.7 percent increase from 10 years earlier. Tourists from other countries have shown a similar shift toward younger age groups.

Hallyu is considered to have played a decisive role in attracting more young people to visit Korea than before.

More from Headlines