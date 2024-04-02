Sulwhasoo publishes first sustainability report

South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific said Tuesday that its premium skincare brand Sulwhasoo has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing the brand's sustainability initiatives and achievements.

Sulwhasoo published the first standalone sustainability report by a brand under Amorepacific. The report comprises three chapters: ginseng, the environment and culture.

The first chapter explores Sulwhasoo's journey with ginseng, transitioning from its use in food to beauty products. According to the report, Amorepacific has been conducting ginseng studies since the 1960s, introducing the ABC Ginseng Cream in 1966 which became a predecessor to Sulwhasoo.

For sustainable ginseng procurement, Sulwhasoo directly sources raw materials from farms through exclusive contracts, the report said.

In its second chapter, the report outlines Sulwhasoo's environmental commitments.

The cosmetic brand aims to reduce plastic usage by 15 percent compared to 2021 and increase the use of recyclable materials by up to 30 percent by 2030. This includes the incorporation of recycled plastic and glass vessels, as well as the expansion of refill items across its product range, according to the report.

Amorepacific Osan Beauty, the manufacturing facility producing all Sulwhasoo products, has been powered exclusively by recycled energy since 2022.

The report's final chapter focuses on culture, emphasizing Sulwhasoo's dedication to preserving traditional values.

"Sulwhasoo will present its sustainable beauty to the world through continuous innovation based on ginseng research, environmentally responsible product circularity, and the reinterpretation of our unique culture with respect for art and heritage," an Amorepacific official said.

The 2023 Sustainability Report is available in English and Korean on Sulwhasoo's official website, www.sulwhasoo.com.