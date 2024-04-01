Korea Ginseng Corp. appoints global business chief as new CEO

Most Popular
-
1
How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea
-
2
Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll
-
3
Korean fashion brands go global with Hyundai’s new platform
-
4
[Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline
-
5
Yoon to address nation on medical reform Monday amid attention to possible change to 2,000 quota hike
-
6
Police to crack down on crimes by foreign nationals
-
7
Government-doctor talks remain at standstill on quota expansion plan
-
8
Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
-
9
[From the Scene] Extreme climates to battery cells: Inside Hyundai's safety efforts
-
10
Rival parties' leaders woo voters in capital area ahead of April 10 election
Korea Ginseng Corp. appoints global business chief as new CEOBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : April 1, 2024 - 15:27
Korea Ginseng Corp., the country's leading ginseng manufacturer, said Monday that it has appointed An Bin, the company's former global business chief, as its new CEO.
“In order to transition into a global top-tier comprehensive health company, we must adopt a 'Global One Market' approach that combines both domestic and overseas markets," An, 51, said in his inauguration remarks.
“We will aim to maximize profits in overseas markets while at home we will take a new leap based on our franchise business and elevate profitability and shareholder values.”
An joined the company in 2000 and served in various manager roles. In 2020-2022, he also served as the CEO of Cosmocos, KT&G’s cosmetics unit.
Korea Ginseng Corp. became independent from KT&G, the country’s largest cigarette manufacturer, in 1999. Cosmocos is KT&G’s cosmetics unit that was established in 2016.
In 2022, An returned to the ginseng company to lead the global business department.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
-
More women break glass ceiling on financial group boards
-
Private physicians, med professors start reducing work hours