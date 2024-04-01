Korea Ginseng Corp. appoints global business chief as new CEO

Korea Ginseng Corp., the country's leading ginseng manufacturer, said Monday that it has appointed An Bin, the company's former global business chief, as its new CEO.

“In order to transition into a global top-tier comprehensive health company, we must adopt a 'Global One Market' approach that combines both domestic and overseas markets," An, 51, said in his inauguration remarks.

“We will aim to maximize profits in overseas markets while at home we will take a new leap based on our franchise business and elevate profitability and shareholder values.”

An joined the company in 2000 and served in various manager roles. In 2020-2022, he also served as the CEO of Cosmocos, KT&G’s cosmetics unit.

Korea Ginseng Corp. became independent from KT&G, the country’s largest cigarette manufacturer, in 1999. Cosmocos is KT&G’s cosmetics unit that was established in 2016.

In 2022, An returned to the ginseng company to lead the global business department.