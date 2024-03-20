[Today’s K-pop] TXT announces US tour

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together will hit eight cities in the US for its third international tour, “Act : Promise," said label Big Hit Music on Wednesday. The American leg will run from May 14 to June 8 and bring the five members to Tacoma Washington; Oakland; Los Angeles; Houston; Atlanta; New York; Rosemont, Illinois; and Washington, DC. The tour will kick off in Seoul with a three-day concert slated to be held May 3-5, following the release of its sixth EP, “minisode 3: Tomorrow.” The EP will be fully unveiled on April 1 and a media showcase will be held in Seoul two hours later. Also on Wednesday, the quintet released a teaser trailer for its upcoming mini album. Dubbed “Ethereal,” it showed the bandmates radiating with rock star vibes ready to vocalize the energy of youth. Ive to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago

Ive has joined the lineup for Lollapalooza Chicago, which will be held Aug. 1-4, according to an announcement published on Tuesday in the US. It is the group’s debut appearance at the outdoor festival that began in 1991 in the city. This year’s performers include SZA, Tyler, the Creator and Blink 182, and the headliner will be Stray Kids. Meanwhile, the six-member act began the American leg of its first international tour, “Show What I Have,” in Los Angeles last week. It will visit six arenas in total in the country – Oakland, Fort Worth, Atlanta, Rosemont and Newark – until March 29. The set list included its first English-language single, “All Night,” which came out in January. The bandmates also had a fan meetup in Seoul earlier this month. BTS’ Jungkook’s Billboard stay extends to 19th week

Jungkook of BTS added another week to his stay on both Billboard 200 and Hot 100, according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US. His first solo album, “Golden,” ranked No. 100 on the main albums chart while main track “Standing Next to You” was No. 88 on the singles chart. The album is extending its own record streak for a K-pop solo act and the single is closing in on the 20-week record the band’s mega hit “Butter” holds. The artist enlisted in the military along with Jimin in December last year. He checked in on his fans last week telling them he is staying well but misses everyone a lot. As he hinted through the post, it was confirmed that he is serving as a military cook. Seventeen to go all out in Seoul, Incheon

