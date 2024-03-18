S. Korean stocks close higher ahead of US Fed meeting

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks closed slightly higher Monday ahead of a US Fed meeting where investors believe signs of a possible rate cut down the road may emerge. The local currency lost ground against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 19.00 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 2,685.84.

Trade volume was moderate at 401 million shares worth 9.35 trillion won ($7 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 439 to 434.

Institutions were the sole buyers, net purchasing 224.1 billion won worth of shares, while foreigners and retail investors offloaded 80.3 billion won and 190.5 billion won, respectively.

The rise in the Kospi comes as the US Federal Reserve is set to hold its rate-setting meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting and the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting set to be held this week will set the direction of global financial markets," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Large caps closed mixed, with tech shares ending in positive terrain.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics, the world's largest supplier of semiconductors, advanced 0.69 percent to close at 72,800 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix soared 1.92 percent to 164,300 won.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution surged 2.26 percent to 407,500 won, with its local rival Samsung SDI spiking 4.47 percent to 444,000 won.

Financial shares were among the largest losers.

KB Financial lost 2.36 percent to 74,400 won, while Shinhan Financial retreated 1.31 percent to 48,950 won. Woori Financial slipped 2.1 percent to 14,910 won.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.41 percent to 242,500 won, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors added 2.40 percent to 128,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,333.70 won against the US greenback, down 3.20 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)