Hana Bank upgrades digital certificates for foreign users

Hana Bank, a leading commercial bank in South Korea, unveiled Monday the latest upgrade to its tailored banking app for foreign exchanges, Hana EZ, with a focus on delivering an enriched and user-friendly mobile banking experience for foreign residents in the country.

A key improvement lies in the integration of translation services during the registration stages of a lender’s digital certificate, called the Hana Certificate, which is now available in 16 different languages. This feature significantly alleviates language barriers, empowering foreign users to effortlessly navigate the registration process within the app.

Furthermore, registered foreigners holding a residence card can now transition their identification numbers from passport numbers to resident registration numbers directly through their mobile phones. This service eliminates the need for a visit to a bank, offering a seamless and hassle-free experience.

"As the forefront foreign exchange bank in the country, Hana Bank is dedicated to ensuring that foreign nationals benefit from secure and convenient banking services. The recent enhancements to Hana EZ underscore our commitment to addressing the diverse needs of our international clientele," a Hana Bank official stated.

Meanwhile, Hana Bank initially introduced Hana EZ in 2019, providing banking services in 16 languages, including English, Chinese and Vietnamese. Notably, the bank pioneered a groundbreaking approach by allowing foreigners to open accounts via their mobile phones without requiring a visit to a branch, a service launched in October 2021.