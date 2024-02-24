Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout

    Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout
  2. 2

    Snow depth exceeds gauge limit at a Gangwon site

    Snow depth exceeds gauge limit at a Gangwon site
  3. 3

    US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'

    US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'
  4. 4

    Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people

    Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people
  5. 5

    K-pop hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger dies at 41

    K-pop hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger dies at 41
  1. 6

    Fake compilation video featuring President Yoon goes viral

    Fake compilation video featuring President Yoon goes viral
  2. 7

    S. Korea, US, Japan concur on 'stern' response to NK-Russia arms deal

    S. Korea, US, Japan concur on 'stern' response to NK-Russia arms deal
  3. 8

    Medical services disruption escalates with 27 surgeries canceled

    Medical services disruption escalates with 27 surgeries canceled
  4. 9

    Defense chief downplays concerns over US possibly taking softer stance on NK nukes

    Defense chief downplays concerns over US possibly taking softer stance on NK nukes
  5. 10

    [Editorial] Deepfake risks in election
지나쌤

[Photo News] Taegeukgi adorns trees in honor of patriotic figures

By Korea Herald

Published : Feb. 24, 2024 - 16:01

    • Link copied

Trees are decorated with Taegeukgi, South Korea's national flag in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul on Saturday.

Yongsan-gu Office empolyees installed the flags Friday along the 710-meter walkway between Hyochang Park subway station and the park in celebration of the 105th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement.

The flag decoration will be displayed until March 3, according to the district office.

More from Headlines