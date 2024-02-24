[Photo News] Taegeukgi adorns trees in honor of patriotic figures

Trees are decorated with Taegeukgi, South Korea's national flag in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul on Saturday.

Yongsan-gu Office empolyees installed the flags Friday along the 710-meter walkway between Hyochang Park subway station and the park in celebration of the 105th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement.

The flag decoration will be displayed until March 3, according to the district office.