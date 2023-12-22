S. Korea stages independent tabletop exercise simulating NK nuclear attack

This photo on Aug. 21, shows North Korea conducting a test launch attended by leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to a navy unit. (Yonhap)

South Korea staged an independent tabletop exercise simulating a North Korean nuclear attack this year as part of efforts to hone response capabilities against the North's military threats, the defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry noted the discussion-based exercise as one of its key accomplishments this year in a meeting presided over by Defense Minister Shin Won-sik to evaluate progress in the Defense Innovation 4.0 plan aimed at bolstering the country's defense capabilities.

The exercise took place in August during major summertime drills between South Korea and the United States, discussing retaliatory measures against a North Korean nuclear attack and calculating damage in such a scenario, according to a source.

South Korea has previously staged tabletop drills focusing on the North's possible use of nuclear weapons with US officials.

The ministry said it plans to strengthen exercises next year under such scenarios, while continuing efforts to enhance the credibility of the US "extended deterrence" commitment by increasing the deployment of key US military assets.

Extended deterrence refers to the US commitment to using the full-range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend an ally.

On Thursday, the defense ministry's budget for next year was confirmed at 59.42 trillion won ($45.6 billion), up 4.2 percent from this year, after the National Assembly passed the government's overall budget plan.

The ministry plans to spend a total of 17.65 trillion won next year to improve defense capabilities, up 4.4 percent over the same period. (Yonhap)