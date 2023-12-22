Food security symposium addresses urgency amid climate crisis

Poster for the 2023 Korea Food Security Symposium, co-hosted by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. and Korea Food Security Research Foundation (aT)

The 2023 Korea Food Security Symposium is taking place Friday at the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. Center in Seoul, gathering field experts, scholars and public officials to discuss the topic of the country's food security, particularly in the age of climate crisis.

"The rapidly intensifying climate crisis and persistent conflicts pose ongoing threats to the global food supply and demand network," said Kim Chun-jin, CEO of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. "Establishing the task of constructing a resilient and enduring food security system is imperative during these challenging climate conditions, as it will play a pivotal role in determining the survival of the people."

Commencing the symposium, Ban Ki-moon, former secretary-general of the United Nations, was to deliver a special keynote speech addressing climate change and the imminent food crisis.

Kim would subsequently guide the session, delving into recommendations for enhancing food security in Korea based on the latest research findings.

A comprehensive dialogue, spearheaded by Im Jung-bin, professor at Seoul National University, was to include contributions from key figures such as Han Doo-bong, head of the Korea Rural Economic Institute, Han Seok-jin, assistant representative of the UN World Food Program, Lee Na-ra, assistant representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization, and Nam Jae-jak, CEO of the Korea Precision Agriculture Institute. Discussions were aimed at tackling the impending food crisis and outline strategies for fortifying robust food security.

The second segment is to center on two key themes: augmenting domestic food self-sufficiency and expanding production bases, with a focus on extending overseas food procurement bases. Presentations will encompass measures to enhance food self-sufficiency, covering essential crops like wheat and beans to mapping out innovative approaches, such as sustainable digital agriculture initiatives.

Under the guidance of Choi Ji-hyun, former vice chair of the Agricultural Research Institute, the latter discussion will focus on how to improve food self-sufficiency and expand production bases. Additionally, presentations will address shifts in the international grain market environment and their implications for food security.