[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin gifts fans a song

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

A digital single from Jimin of BTS will come out on Friday, said label Big Hit Music on Thursday. With solo single “Closer Than This,” he reminds fans of his love for them and promise he wants to keep. The artist also left a message to fans via the band’s YouTube channel asking fans to stay healthy and just be happy. He joined the military training camp along with bandmate Jungkook on Dec. 12. The two, as well as RM and V, will return in June 2025. In the meantime, the septet’s fans are placing its old songs onto Billboard’s digital song sales chart. “Spring Day” from its 2017 album “You Never Walk Alone” “Outro: Tear” from third LP “LOVE YOURSELF 轉: Tear” made the chart for the first time at No. 5 and No. 22, respectively. EXO’s Sehoon enlists

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Sehoon of EXO began serving his mandatory military duty starting Thursday, said label SM Entertainment. He has enlisted as an alternative social agent and is the last member of the band to carry out the compulsory service. Six of them have completed theirs and Kai has been serving his since May. He uploaded on the fan community app earlier this month a handwritten letter to share the news. “I am sorry to deliver the news to EXO-L a little too late,” he wrote, wishing them to stay healthy until he returns and promising that he will, too. Sehoon will be discharged in September 2025. Meanwhile, the band’s winter song, “First Snow,” notched No. 1 spot on Melon’s top 100, the largest music chart in Korea. “First Snow” was released 10 years ago as a B-side track from its winter special album, “Miracles in December.” Pentagon’s Hui to debut as solo act

(Credit: Cube Entertainment) (Credit: Cube Entertainment)

Hui of Pentagon will debut as a solo musician on Jan. 16, 2024, announced agency Cube Entertainment on Thursday. He is set to bring out EP “Whu Is Me: Complex” on the day, about eight years since he debuted as a member of the band. The leader of the band has not only made himself known as a performer but also has demonstrated capabilities as a songwriter and producer. He has written a slew of hit songs not only for Pentagon but also for other musicians, including Wanna One. Five members of Pentagon did not renew their contracts with the agency when the seven-year deal expired in October but the bandmates reassured fans that they will remain as a team. Choi Yena to release new song next month: report

(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment) (Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)