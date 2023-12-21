Home

2 students wrongly rejected from university due to error

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Dec. 21, 2023 - 12:02

Gyeongsang National University said Thursday that a computer error during its admissions process resulted in two students being rejected despite having the necessary credentials for acceptance.

The university belatedly notified the two students that they have actually been accepted.

According to school officials, its college of pharmacology announced last week the three students who were accepted through its early admissions process. But the computer did not take into account the college entrance exam scores for 22 of the applicants.

When the school applied the scores for the applicants, they found that two of the initially rejected students should have been accepted. They notified the students, while rejecting two other applicants who were initially notified that they had been admitted.

"We (the school) cannot admit the two students who were rejected (after initially being accepted). We apologized to them several times, and explained it to them in person," a school official said.

