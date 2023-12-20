[Test Drive] Kia refines family favorite with first hybrid Carnival

Kia's all-new Carnival Hybrid (Hyundai Motor Group) Kia's all-new Carnival Hybrid (Hyundai Motor Group)

The Kia Carnival, a top choice for a family vehicle in South Korea, reflects the classic American family minivan. Three years after the success of the fourth generation, Kia is upping its game with a revamped Carnival lineup, most notably with its first-ever hybrid model that tackles the vehicle's main shortcoming: fuel efficiency. The hybrid model, entering its precontract phase last month alongside other models, has quickly attracted consumer attention, with hybrids making up 70 percent of all Carnival orders.

The rear of Kia's Carnival Hybrid with the hybrid electric vehicle, or HEV, badge (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) The rear of Kia's Carnival Hybrid with the hybrid electric vehicle, or HEV, badge (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)

Kia's Carnival Hybrid demonstrated a range of new capabilities on an 82-kilometer drive from Goyang to Paju, in Gyeonggi Province, and back, in a test drive by The Korea Herald on Tuesday. Despite its sizable frame, the 1.6-liter turbo engine coupled with the electric motor delivered a robust and refined performance. Officially, it promises 14 kilometers per liter -- just a little lower than the latest Toyota Sienna Hybrid at 14.5, which leads this segment in the US. The reporter's test reported fuel efficiency of 13.5 kilometers per liter in various modes, slightly below the official figure but much higher than its gasoline counterpart, which hovers around 9 kilometers per liter at best. The new Carnival design combines minivan functionality with SUV-like aesthetics, seen in its spacious interior and sliding rear doors. The interior remains spacious, mirroring the original Carnival, with cargo space ranging from 630 liters in the seven-seater to 680 liters in the nine-seater. The only hiccup is the second-row seats; while power-adjustable, they don't fully fold, restricting cargo versatility. On the road, the hybrid switched between the electric motor and the engine with hardly any jolting. At lower speeds or gentle acceleration, the electric motor took the lead. Push the pedal down for a quicker pace, and the engine kicked in, pairing the motor with considerable power. That said, the Eco mode did temper the performance, resulting in more gradual acceleration and a palpable delay in engine response.

The new Kia Carnival significantly reduced tremors or shaking sensations felt after hitting bumps, potholes, or uneven road surfaces. (Hyundai Motor Group) The new Kia Carnival significantly reduced tremors or shaking sensations felt after hitting bumps, potholes, or uneven road surfaces. (Hyundai Motor Group)