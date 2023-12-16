Police tracking suspect of graffiti vandalism at Seoul palace

Most Popular
Police tracking suspect of graffiti vandalism at Seoul palaceBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 16, 2023 - 11:32
Police are tracking down the person behind graffiti sprayed on the walls of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, officials said Saturday.
Officials at Jongno Police Station launched the investigation upon receiving a report on the apparent vandalism at 2:20 a.m.
A phrase that reads "free movie" in Korean was repeatedly sprayed in red and blue paint along the western walls of the royal palace.
Police are analyzing CCTV footage and reviewing whether they can hold the suspect accountable for violating the Cultural Protection Heritage Act, according to officials.
