[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans to put out 1st remix album

NewJeans will make a comeback with a remix album on Tuesday, said agency Ador on Friday. Album “NJWMX(NewJeans Winter Mix)” is coming out on the first anniversary of the release of “Ditto,” a B-side track from single “OMG.” “Ditto” was released in advance of the full release and was the group’s first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 96. It has amassed 500 million streams on Spotify as of Dec. 4 -- its second song to reach the milestone on the platform, after the titular track from the single album. The remix album will consist of 12 tracks in total: remix versions of six hit songs as well as instrumental versions of them. Meanwhile, the group is set to appear in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, and will perform “Super Shy” and “ETA,” from Seoul.

Twice to drop single in February

Twice will release single “I Got You” on Feb. 2, 2024, announced label JYP Entertainment on Friday. It is likely to be a pre-release from the group’s upcoming album, which is expected to be rolled out in the first half of next year. Meanwhile, the nine members flew to Japan Friday for their concert slated to be held in Nagoya over the weekend. They will head over to Jakarta next week before going back to Japan for live shows in Fukuoka. Their ongoing fifth international tour, “Ready To Be,” will resume next year in Mexico City in February. Earlier this week, the label said that the nonet will hit the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, its third stadium gig in North America. The tour is named after its 12th EP, which claimed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Babymonster logs 100m views with debut song music video

Babymonster racked up 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for debut single “Batter Up,” said label YG Entertainment on Friday. The video achieved the feat in about 18 days, setting a new record for that of a debut song from a K-pop group. It has garnered over 22.59 million hits on the platform in 24 hours, setting a new high for a K-pop debut song. It has also stayed atop YouTube’s global daily and weekly music video charts for five days. The performance video was the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours when it was unveiled earlier this week and has amassed more than 20 million views so far. In the meantime, “Batter Up” surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify in 10 days, earning the record for a debut single from a K-pop girl group. G(I)-dle’s Minnie to take time off

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)