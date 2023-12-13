Voice-activated emergency call systems installed in women's bathrooms in Busan

Busan city officials said Wednesday that they have installed emergency call systems in public women's bathrooms in four underground shopping districts, including a voice-activated one in Busan Station.

According to the Busan Infrastructure Corporation, officials have installed the emergency call systems in a total of 18 underground public bathrooms across the southern port city. They were installed at two bathrooms in the underground shopping district connected with Busan Station, six bathrooms in Nampo Underground Shopping Center, four in Gukje Underground Shopping Center and six bathrooms in Gwangbok Underground Shopping Center.

One in distress can press a button installed in each bathroom stall and next to the washbasins, which will trigger a call to the 112 emergency service and allow one to talk to the police.